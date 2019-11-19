Unicef praises child rights in Sultanate

Muscat: The Unicef Office in the Sultanate in collaboration with the Ministry of Information celebrated the International Children’s Day and the 30th anniversary of the ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child at OEPPA premises in Muscat on Tuesday. Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, and Lana Khalil Wreikat, Unicef Representative in the Sultanate, took part in the meeting where a number of school students in the Sultanate met with a group of Omani journalists.

During the meeting, they discussed the main challenges facing children at the present time and talked about the child law in the Sultanate. They also discussed a number of media-related ideas, particularly on the rights of the child.

Dr Al Hasani said the ministry is harnessing all its resources for the children of the Sultanate. He pointed that there is a special corner for children at Omaniinfo, the Sultanate of Oman’s media portal.

He explained that there will be a media family meeting on December 25, during which the role of electronic media in raising awareness of children’s rights will be discussed and will be attended by speakers from inside and outside the Sultanate.

Lana Khalil al Wreikat, Unicef Representative in the Sultanate, said that there was a meeting that hosted a number of school students in the Sultanate and a number of officials specialized in children’s rights.

She said Unicef launched a campaign under the theme “ Go Blue” in many vital sites in the Sultanate with the aim of conveying the mission of the organization to introduce the rights of the child.

She pointed out that the Sultanate is one of the first countries to ratify the Convention on the Rights of the Child, praising the great progress achieved by the Sultanate regarding the rights of the child in all fields, whether in health, education and family protection.

A number of school students expressed during the meetings the importance of knowledge, awareness of the rights and duties granted by the Omani Child law, stressing the importance of reporting cases of children abuse to the competent authorities. — ONA

Related