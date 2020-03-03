UNHCR moves Indian SC over CAA

NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Michelle Bachelet has filed a case in the Supreme Court of India against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), even as the Centre has said that no foreign institution or individual has any locus standi on internal matters of a sovereign country.

In a statement, the Ministry of External affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva was informed on Monday evening that the UNHCR has filed “an intervention application” in the apex court in connection to the CAA.

The CAA fast tracks citizenship of persecuted minorities of three countries neighbouring India. The law triggered widespread violent protests in India, with the opposition calling it discriminatory.

The Centre on Tuesday said that the CAA was an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to make laws.

“We strongly believe that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India’s sovereignty,” Kumar said.

“We are clear that the CAA is constitutionally valid and complies with all requirements of our constitutional values. It is reflective of our long standing national commitment in respect of human rights issues arising from the tragedy of the Partition of India.”

India, he said, is a democratic country governed by the rule of law.

“We all have utmost respect for and full trust in our independent judiciary. We are confident that our sound and legally sustainable position would be vindicated by the honourable Supreme Court,” he added.

Meanwhile, a student-led group from the Yale University has called for demonstrations across 21 varsities in the US against the violence in Delhi, which has claimed the lives of 46 people, a media report said.

“A Holi Against Hindutva” demonstrations have been organised by Students Against Hindutva, a South Asian student activist group, the American Bazaar newspaper said.

In a statement on Monday, Shreeya Singh, founder of the group, said: “This fight is the most patriotic fight I have ever fought for, and I believe it is the diaspora’s duty to stand behind the protesters risking their lives day after day for India’s secular soul.”

On the demonstration plans, the organisers said that they will ask participants to be dressed in black as opposed to Holi’s traditional white attire and will also supply only white coloured powder. — IANS

