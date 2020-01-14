UNGA observes a minute of silence

UNITED NATIONS: The members of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday observed a minute of silence mourning His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may Allah the Almighty have mercy on his soul. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos won the Sultanate wide international acclaim due to a series of initiatives he took during his five-decade rule. Armed with unique wisdom and diplomatic shrewdness, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos played the role of mediator to solve political crises in the Middle East region. As a mark of respect, the UN on Monday flew its flag at half mast. Earlier on Saturday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended his profound condolences to the Royal family, the government and people of Oman.

