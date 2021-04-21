UNFPA launches ‘My body is my own’ study report

@kabeeryousef

The UNFPA conducted a study report focusing the personal body autonomy. The report was launched by the Arab States Regional Office (ASRO) in partnership with the UN Women Arab States Regional Office. The UN Development Coordination Arab States Regional Office a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The study, UNFPA’s 2021 Flagship State of World Population report, finds that nearly half of women in 57 developing countries are denied the right to seek health care services, including reproductive health and family planning services.

In the same context, the report suggests that these women have the power and agency to make choices about their own bodies, without fear of violence or having someone else decide for them.