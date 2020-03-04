Unemployment among Omani youths crosses 13 per cent

Muscat: The number of Omani youths has decreased by 2.1 per cent during the period 2014-2018. The number of employed Omani youths stood at 110,954 in 2018 representing 25 per cent of total number workforce in both the public and private sectors. Of the total youth workforce, 76 per cent are employed by the private sector and 24 per cent work of the government sector, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The NCSI statistics showed that job-seekers among youths account for 13.3 per cent and that 87 per cent of job-seekers and 76 per cent of the General Education Diploma (GED) students prefer working in the government sector.

As per the distribution of youth population by governorates, 41.3 per cent of youth population are based in Muscat and North Al Batinah governorates combined, the statistics showed. Youths account for 28.7 per cent of the total population in North Al Batinah Governorate. The statistics shows that 9.4 per cent of the total youth population are based in the Wilayat of Al Seeb in Muscat Governorate as the highest number of youths compared with the rest of the wilayats of the Sultanate while the least number of youths live in the wilayat of Al Sinaina and Maqshan at 0.01 per cent and 0.03, respectively.

According to records obtained from the ministry of health, deaths among young Omanis in the age group 15 to 29 stood at 127 accounting for 1.7 per cent out of a total of 7,314 deaths among the Omani population. Mortality among Omani youths in 2018 was mainly due to injuries and poisoning with 24 per cent, tumors (18 per cent), circulatory system diseases (17 per cent) and other causes (41 per cent).

Text by Ohood al Jailaniyah