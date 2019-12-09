Understanding handwriting leads to knowing oneself

It does not matter what language you write in. All she needs is a white plain paper and you writing on the paper and through the style and techniques you use, she will be able to mine a lot of information and tell you what kind of person you are through strokes analysis. Her name is Harshha Gala and she is a graphologist, in other words, a signature and handwriting expert. She was in Oman recently to present a seminar on graphology and how it can help people understanding themselves and overcome problems organized by the Gujarati wing of the Indian Social Club. Harshha said, “Graphology is a science. It is the study of all graphic movements, which includes doodles, drawings, handwriting, signatures, sculptures, colours and paintings. It can indicate many aspects of a person – personality and behaviour.”

Harshha is often consulted by corporate houses, court, psychologists, and hospitals in order to gain insight about a particular case. What she does has many real-life applications including in organisational processes such as recruitment, interviewing and selection, team-building, counselling and career planning. Harshha has been practising graphology for the last 12 years but she conducts special sessions for causes such as motivating women and helping children with special needs. “There needs to be awareness about us and that we can change our thinking. Handwriting is also known as brainwriting because it comes directly from the writer in a personal manner,” she said.

The handwriting, according to her, can reveal the mental status of a person and the true personality ranging from the emotional outlay, fears, honesty, defences, in addition to profiling the human behaviour in areas of social skills, achievements thinking styles or work habits.

“It has been proven that graphology is brain-related. You are ordering the brain to write what needs to be written on the paper. The signature represents the outer personality and the regular handwriting of a person reflects his/her inner personality.

Once an issue is identified through graphology Harshha recommends the appropriate Graphotherapy to overcome the troubling issue. “I give the required colours and patterns to work with. I work with students too where the parents tell me about memory issues or writing challenges. I have seen excellent results. With the therapy, I have handled depression and health. There is nothing to be taken internally as medication but write dedicatedly for a month and make the changes.”

In Graphology defines the human body as in three zones – upper, middle and lower. “In English alphabets also have three zones such as (a, I, o, u) are considered as the middle zone (b, e, f , l, t) are considered as part of the upper zone and alphabets such as (t, y, p) are considered as part of the lower zone.”

The handwriting analysis can provide the past and present statuses but not the future pointed out Harshha. “When you are sad and depressed your writing is downhill. There is a correspondence between the feeling of sadness and downhill writing. By changing handwriting one can change the behaviour. Graphotherapy can be undertaken after an analysis of a person’s handwriting. Making small changes in our handwriting we can positively alter unconscious patterns of thinking and behaviour. It helps us to live our lives in a more self-aware and ultimately more productive way,” she concluded.

