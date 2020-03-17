Under-secretaries discuss COVID-19

Muscat, March 17 – On the recommendation of the emergency meeting of the GCC Ministers of Health, which was held on Saturday, health under-secretaries of the GCC states discussed the developments of coronavirus (COVID-19) via a video conference on Monday. The meeting reviewed the statement of the GCC Ministers of Health meeting, identified the communication controls to provide the information, as well as the coordination process for the daily reports. Furthermore, the meeting reviewed the mechanism of exchanging the precautionary and preventive measures to reduce the spread of the disease.

Formation of joint operation rooms, conducting weekly meetings at the under-secretary level in order to continuously discuss and monitor the COVID-19 latest developments, as well as the coordination process in making the joint decisions have been also discussed during the meeting. In addition, the under-secretaries reviewed the future plan to tackle this virus, the procedures that are enforced in the points of entry, the statistics related to the virus, the preparedness of the health sector, media and emergency plans, community awareness programmes and the role of the Health Council in this regard.

The GCC under-secretaries praised the significant efforts of the staff working in the health sector and their contribution in tackling COVID-19, as well as the cooperation of the citizens along with the official and civil authorities in these exceptional circumstances.

Furthermore, the under-secretaries urge all GCC citizens and residents to implement the infection control standards, avoid attending the gatherings as possible and adhere to the preventive safety measures. They also stressed the importance of taking the information from reliable sources and to not pay attention to rumours and unofficial social media channels. In addition to co-operating with all developments to ensure the safety of the GCC citizens and residents and enjoying the highest levels of health.

Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Health for Health Affairs, called upon all citizens and residents in the Sultanate to follow the applicable preventive measures such as washing hands with water and soap, sterilising hands and wearing a facemask, avoiding the direct contact with the people suffering from cold, cough and fever so as not being infected.

Al Hosni also called on everyone feeling respiratory disorders to go directly to the nearest health institution for consultation and treatment with a mask when visiting the health institution, as well as adhering to the home quarantine procedures and to not hanging out the crowded places during in the current period.

The under-secretary urged all citizens and residents to take the information from the official sources and to not pay attention to the rumours, and contact the Contact Centre of the Ministry for further information.

Related