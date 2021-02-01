Undaunted by pandemic, S Sudan athletes fix eyes on the Olympics

MAEBASHI, Japan: After the coronavirus forced a delay in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, athletes from South Sudan who are training in Japan seized the opportunity for more practice, which they have vowed to keep up, despite mounting uncertainty over this year’s event.

Four track athletes and a coach from South Sudan, the world’s youngest country, arrived in November 2019 in Maebashi, a city 100 km northwest of Tokyo, to exploit Japan’s better training conditions.

Forced to extend their stay after the summer games were postponed by a year, they find infections are still raging worldwide, cast a pall over the event’s new date of July 23.

“If that will be held, it’s OK, and that is all,” said Akoon Akoon, one of the athletes. Instead of weighing the competing perspectives over the viability of the games, he preferred to get on with his training, he added.

“I don’t want to confuse my mind. I just focus on my training,” Akoon, 18, who will compete in the 400-metre race and the hurdles event over the same distance, said.

Last week, Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, reaffirmed its commitment to the Tokyo Games, which Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold this summer.

But 86 per cent of survey respondents wanted the Games postponed again or cancelled, a poll by the Asahi Shimbun daily showed last week.

Japan, with a tally of 390,687 infections and 5,766 deaths, had declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and 10 prefectures that sources say the government is expected to extend on Tuesday.

Abraham Majok, a 1,500-m runner, said Olympic participation was important for South Sudan, to foster a sense of national unity in a country ravaged by years of civil war. — dpa

