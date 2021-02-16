UN warns battle for Marib threatens millions of Yemenis

Dubai: The UN’s humanitarian chief said on Tuesday he was “very alarmed” by Ansar Allah’s advance on the Yemeni government’s last northern stronghold of Marib, saying the assault could endanger millions of civilians.

The rebel fighters have this month resumed an offensive to seize oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of Sanaa.

The city’s loss would be a major blow for Yemen’s government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, but would also threaten catastrophe for civilians, including hundreds of thousands of displaced people sheltering in desolate camps in the region.

“I’m very alarmed about the military escalation in Marib and its impact on the humanitarian situation’’, Mark Lowcock, the UN under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs, said in a tweet.

“An assault on the city would put two million civilians at risk, with hundreds of thousands potentially forced to flee — with unimaginable humanitarian consequences. Now is the time to de-escalate, not to add even more to the misery of the Yemeni people.”

Pro-government military officials told AFP that the rebels had advanced towards the city on two fronts overnight after heavy fighting with government forces.

Dozens from both sides have been killed in the past 24 hours alone, they said. The total toll from the battle for Marib is unknown, but there are reports of hundreds dead.

“The rebels have advanced north and west of the city… and tightened their grip on hills overlooking supply lines for several fronts’’, one official said.

The Saudi-led coalition, which entered Yemen’s conflict in 2015, has been pounding rebel positions, and the Ansar Allah-run Al Masirah television on Tuesday reported 13 airstrikes in several areas in Marib.

The fighting threatens sprawling camps for internally displaced people, many of whom had fled several times before ending up in Marib, the only part of Yemen’s north not in Ansar Allah hands.

Until early 2020, oil-rich Marib was spared the worst of Yemen’s six-year-old conflict, partly due to its location near the Saudi border.

It became a sanctuary for many in the early years of the war.

But that relative stability evaporated as fighting flared last year, and despite a brief lull from October, fears are now mounting of another humanitarian catastrophe.

“If fighting moves towards populated areas or these displacement sites, we will see people flee again and towards locations to the east and south of Marib city with even less resources’’, International Organization for Migration spokeswoman Olivia Headon said. — AFP