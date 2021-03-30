UN special envoy for Yemen voices appreciation for HM’s efforts to solve the Yemeni crisis
New York: The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths expressed his gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his constructive efforts and constant support to Yemen to take the path of lasting peace.
The UN special envoy for Yemen said that the Sultanate is an essential partner of the United Nations in its efforts aimed to mediate a comprehensive political settlement for the crisis in Yemen. — ONA