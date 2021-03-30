UN seeks $10 bn for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar

BRUSSELS: The United Nations urged international donors to pledge up to $10 billion on Tuesday to help Syrians fleeing a decade of civil war in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that the need for humanitarian support has never been so great.

In the fifth annual conference to keep Syrians refugees from starvation, the event hosted by the European Union will seek $4.2 billion for people inside Syria and $5.8 billion for refugees and their hosts in the Middle East.

“For ten years, Syrians have endured death, destruction, displacement and deprivation’’, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a video message.

“And things are getting worse, not better. More than 13 million people need humanitarian assistance to survive this year. That’s over 20 per cent more than last year, and the majority of the population is now facing hunger.”

The fifth Brussels Conference on Syria, co-hosted by the European Union and the UN, brings together more than 50 countries and 30 international organisations in the biggest annual drive for pledges to assist those hit by the war.

The goal this year is to raise $10 billion (8.46 billion euros) — $4.2 billion for humanitarian relief inside Syria, and the rest for refugees sheltering in the region.

The level of violence has fallen inside Syria as the Russia-backed forces of President Bashar al Assad have reconquered most of the country.

But the coronavirus pandemic and a slump in the national currency have exacerbated the suffering of millions of Syrians at home and in neighbouring countries.

“Plummeting living conditions, economic decline and Covid-19 result in more hunger, malnutrition and disease’’, UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said in a statement Monday.

“There is less fighting, but no peace dividend. More people need more help than at any point during the war.”

Overall the UN says that 24 million people need support in Syria and across the region — a rise of four million from last year.

Syria’s neighbours including Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq struggle to cope with the burden of housing most of the millions of refugees who have fled the conflict.

EU KICKS OFF PLEDGES

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell kicked off the pledges by saying Brussels would in 2022 match the funds promised last year of 560 million euros from the bloc’s central budget.

“I would like to ask for generous pledges at today’s conference, so we can somewhat alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people’’, Borrell said.

The previous donor conference last June overall raised pledges of $5.5 billion for 2020, according to the United Nations.

The European Commission counted a total of $7.7 billion, with just under a third carried forward to 2021.

The EU and its 27 member states — which worry that failure to help refugees in the Middle East could see them come to Europe — provided two-thirds of the funds.

The bloc says overall it has mobilised around $29 billion since 2011. — Reuters/AFP