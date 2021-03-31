UN secretary-general thanks HM for supporting Yemen peace efforts

Washington: UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed his gratitude for His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for supporting the efforts of the UN special envoy for Yemen to find a comprehensive political solution to the existing crisis in Yemen, stressing the significant role played by the Sultanate in building bridges of peace in the region.

The UN secretary-general expressed his hope to continue working with the Sultanate and the other partners to achieve peace in Yemen and secure a ceasefire, reopen Sana’a Airport and to ensure regular flow of fuel and other goods through Al Hudaydah Port.

The UN secretary-general called for exerting more efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people by working on the transition to a comprehensive political process to reach a final settlement to the conflict in Yemen. — ONA