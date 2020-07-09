UN Secretary-General hails Sultanate’s support for peace in Yemen

New York: António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, has commended the role of the Sultanate in supporting international efforts to establish security and peace in the Republic of Yemen.

In a virtual video call to countries backing the global ceasefire initiative, Guterres said that the international community is grateful to the Sultanate of Oman for its crucial role in enhancing efforts aimed to establish peace and security in Yemen. “The United Nations values this vital and positive role,” he said.

Guterres added that the “Sultanate represents a unique model, not only in the Middle East, but also in the world.” He urged other countries to follow the example of the Sultanate in advocating and supporting peace and stability in their respective regional milieus. –ONA