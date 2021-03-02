UN chief says donor deficit is ‘death sentence’ for Yemen

DUBAI: The head of the United Nations warned on Monday of a “death sentence” against war-torn Yemen after a donor conference yielded less than half the funds needed to prevent a devastating famine.

The UN had appealed for $3.85 billion to pay for urgently needed aid, but just $1.7 billion was offered at a virtual pledging conference.

“Millions of Yemeni children, women and men desperately need aid to live. Cutting aid is a death sentence’’, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Describing the outcome as “disappointing”, he said the pledges were less than the UN received in 2020, when donations were first hit by the coronavirus downturn, and a billion dollars shy of funds offered in the 2019 appeal.

“The best that can be said about today is that it represents a down payment. I thank those who did pledge generously, and I ask others to consider again what they can do to help stave off the worst famine the world has seen in decades’’, Guterres said in a statement.

More than 100 governments and donors took part in the conference, co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland, as Yemen’s Ansar Allah fighters push to seize the government’s last northern stronghold.

The six-year-old civil war pits the insurgents against an internationally recognised government backed by a military coalition.

Guterres said the only way of relieving the suffering of Yemeni people was to secure a nationwide ceasefire and a political solution to end a grinding conflict that has plunged the nation into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

“There is no other solution’’, the UN chief said.

“The United Nations will continue to stand in solidarity with the starving people of Yemen.”

Some of the headline pledges on Monday, including $191 million from the United States

and Saudi Arabia’s $430 million, were smaller than last year’s donations.

However, Germany offered 200 million euros ($241 million), compared to $138 million last year.

Shrinking humanitarian budgets last year forced the closure of many programmes including health services and food distribution, heaping hardship on a country where some two-thirds of the population relies on some form of aid to survive.

According to the latest UN data, more than 16 million Yemenis, about half the 29 million population, will face hunger this year.

Nearly 50,000 are already starving to death in famine-like conditions. — AFP