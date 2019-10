Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, on Monday night met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as part of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The UN Secretary-General praised the efforts exerted by the Sultanate under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to promote stability, peace and security in the world. They also discussed a number of issues of common concern.

Related