UN chief Guterres offers condolences

NEW YORK: Dr Mohamed al Hassan, Permanent Representative of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Nations, received at the Omani mission in New York Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, who offered his condolences on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Guterres delivered a message of “condolences and solidarity” in which he said, “It is an enormous loss for the people of Oman. It is an enormous loss for the world. His Majesty was a symbol of wisdom. And he was also a towering figure in bringing peace and dialogue to the region.

“He has contributed more than anyone else for peace to be respected by all. He was someone who left a very strong impression in all those who have known him. I strongly hope the Sultanate of Oman will go on taking advantage of this period in which peace and prosperity were guaranteed through his leadership… that the Sultanate will go on with all the conditions for the people to enjoy all the benefits that His Majesty has been able to ensure during his reign.” — ONA