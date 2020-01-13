Head stories 

UN chief extends condolences

NEW YORK: Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) has extended his profound condolences to the Royal family, the government and the Omani people on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour.
“Sultan Qaboos led the Sultanate for 50 years and spearheaded the transformation of Oman into a prosperous and stable country,” the Secretary-General said in a statement issued by a UN spokesperson.
The UN Secretary-General said that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was also committed to spreading messages of peace, understanding and coexistence in the region and globally, earning the respect of his people and those in the region and beyond.
“The Secretary-General pays tribute to His Majesty’s enduring contributions in the field of regional and international diplomacy,”
the statement said.

