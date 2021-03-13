UN calls for withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council called on Friday for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya “without further delay” in a unanimously approved declaration.

It also welcomed the Libyan parliament’s approval of a new unified government on Wednesday, which is set to lead the oil-rich country to December elections after a decade of conflict following the removal of Muammar Gaddafi.

“The Security Council calls on all parties to implement the ceasefire agreement in full and urges Member States to respect and support the full implementation of the agreement’’, the statement approved by all 15 council members said.

According to the global body, around 20,000 foreign troops and mercenaries remained in Libya at the end of 2020, and no withdrawals have been observed since.

“The Security Council calls for full compliance with the UN arms embargo by all Member States, in line with the relevant Security Council resolutions’’, the text said.

The arms embargo imposed since the Nato-led mission to overthrow Gaddafi has been violated regularly for years, according to UN experts responsible for its implementation. Their annual report is expected in the coming days.

The experts have previously denounced the presence in Libya of Russian mercenaries, Turkish troops and armed groups made up of Syrians, Chadians and Sudanese.

“The Security Council recognizes the need to plan for the disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of armed groups, security sector reform and to establish an inclusive, civilian-led security architecture for Libya as a whole’’, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Libya’s new government, approved in a “historic” parliamentary vote this week, faces a long list of challenges to unite the country after 10 years of strife.

The country descended into chaos after Gaddafi was toppled and killed in a Nato-backed uprising in 2011, resulting in multiple forces vying for power. The approval Wednesday of a unity government led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, named interim premier alongside a three-member presidency council in February under a UN-sponsored inter-Libyan dialogue, was praised by world powers and raised hopes for reconciliation.

But the new executive faces daunting challenges as it follows the UN roadmap toward unifying institutions, ending a decade of fighting marked by international interference and setting the stage for December elections.

Dbeibah, a 61-year-old billionaire from the western city of Misrata, is set to be sworn in on Monday in Tobruk, the eastern city that hosted one of Libya’s two rival administrations.

Fayez al Sarraj, head of the outgoing Government of National Accord based in Tripoli, has said he is “fully ready to hand over” power.

The GNA was also established off the back of a UN-sponsored process in 2016, but never won the parliament’s vote of confidence, its authority contested by the parallel administration in the east.

Dbeibah’s government is expected to replace both the GNA and the parallel cabinet — not recognised by the international community — of Abdallah al Thani, headquartered in Cyrenaica in the east, a key region under the de facto control of forces of military strongman Khalifa Haftar. — dpa/AFP