Umm A’Tair, an Island of eggs

Muscat, August 19 – Umm A’Tair Island in the Governorate of Musandam is a haven for various species of migratory birds. Specialists from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) recently conducted a field visit to the island. The island is also called Umm Al Baidh (the place of eggs) due to the huge numbers of birds that visit the island for laying their eggs and nesting during particular seasons of the year. As part of their efforts to study the biodiversity at the island, the specialties carried out such visits to know more about terns that frequently visit the site for breeding. These birds lay their eggs and hatch between June and August.

The MECA’s personnel conduct similar field visits to study the species’ sizes, lengths and varieties, especially the sooty terns. This type of terns breeds in colonies on rocky or coral islands. It nests in a ground scrape or holes and lays one or three eggs. It feeds on fish. As the Sultanate is one of the countries that adhere to international treaties pertaining to environment conservation, the ministry keenly monitors environmental sites and track climate changes. The ministry’s visits were held to ensure sustainable environment, and safeguard natural resources and the biodiversity of Oman.