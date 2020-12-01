UK’s FDI in Oman hits RO 7.5b

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion on Tuesday organized a promotional webinar under the title ‘Invest in Oman’ in the presence of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Asila bint Salim al Samsamiyah, ministry’s Under-Secretary for Investment Promotion.

The seminar was aimed at promoting investment opportunities available in the Sultanate and attracting investments in the tourism and logistics and financial services sectors.

The minister of commerce, industry and investment promotion pointed out the strengths of the Omani-British economic relations in various fields particularly in oil and gas, technology, infrastructure and defence. He added that the Sultanate possesses huge potentials for investment and commercial activities and is considered a gateway for the regional and international markets.

The webinar saw presentation of working papers by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, Asyad Group, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. The working papers were aimed at drawing the attention of British companies and businessmen.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that the UK is top on the list of countries with foreign direct investments (FDI) in the Sultanate by the end of the first quarter of 2020 with an FDI volume of RO 7.5 billion ($19.5 billion) compared with RO 7.3 billion ($18.98 billion) in the same period of 2019.