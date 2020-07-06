UK visa centre in Muscat reopens from new venue

Muscat: The visa application centre for the UK in Oman has resumed operations from July 5.

The UK visa application center in Muscat will now operate from the first floor, Panorama Mall, Dohat al Adab Street, Ghubra.

Customers who were unable to attend an earlier appointment will be able to log into their account to book a new appointment. Customers who have completed their application on GOV.UK, but didn’t previously book an appointment at the Visa Application Centre, can do so from now.

Customers visiting visa application centres may be asked to observe physical distancing, undergo temperature checks or be required to wear facemasks, subject to local authority guidelines. Please note; customers must have an appointment to visit the Visa Application Centre.

Customers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including fever (higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius), cough, or difficulty breathing will be helped to reschedule their application submission for another day and will be advised to seek medical attention at the nearest healthcare facility of their choice.

Due to restrictions still in place globally, the centre will not offer services such as: Super Priority Visa, Priority Visa Service (visit), Priority Visa for settlement or migration Service and Walk-in services

Customers have urged to purchase Courier Return of their documents, so they do not have to visit the Visa Application Centre again, after a decision is made.

“If a decision has been made on your application, and you need to collect your passport from the Visa Application Centre, we will be contacting you to arrange this,” the embassy said.