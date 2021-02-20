CORONAVIRUS Main World 

UK to allow outdoor two-household gatherings by Easter

Oman Observer ,

Britain will allow outdoor two-household gatherings by Easter under lockdown exit plan to be revealed by Boris Johnson, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

However, social distancing rules that people should keep two metres apart when outside are likely to remain in place for “months”, the report added.

The news came after the UK announced on Friday that the number of new COVID-19 infections in Britain is shrinking by 3 to 6% each day, faster than last week, adding that the closely watched reproduction “R” number might be slightly lower too.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected on Monday to set out his "cautious and prudent" route out of lockdown. Reuters

 

