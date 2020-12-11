UK Supreme Court enables $18.5 bn class action

LONDON: A landmark UK Supreme Court ruling on Friday has allowed a £14-billion ($18.5 billion) class action to proceed against Mastercard for allegedly overcharging more than 46 million people in Britain over a 15-year period. The complex case, brought after Mastercard lost an appeal against a 2007 European Commission ruling that its fees were anti-competitive, could entitle adults in Britain to £300 each if it is successful.

The court dismissed a Mastercard appeal, setting the scene for Britain’s first mass consumer claim brought under a new legal regime and establishing a standard for a string of other stalled class actions. “Mastercard has been a sustained competition law breaker, imposing excessive card transaction charges over a prolonged period in a way it must have known would impose an invisible tax on UK consumers,” said Walter Merricks, a lawyer who is leading the action.

Mastercard said the claim was being driven by “hit and hope” US lawyers. The Supreme Court ruling sends the case back to the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), nominated in 2015 to oversees Britain’s fledgling, US-style “opt-out” collective class actions for breaches of UK or European Union competition law. — Reuters

