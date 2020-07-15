UK police arrest second man for murder of Mohammed al Araimi

A man has been charged with the murder of Omani student Mohammed Al-Araimi who died after being stabbed in Knightsbridge in December 2019, the UK Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Arseboon Dilbaro 22 no fixed abode was charged on Tuesday, July 14 with murder, GBH with intent, attempted robbery, and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place, the police said.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 15.

Dilbaro was arrested shortly after 1 pm on Tuesday, 14 July after arriving at Heathrow Airport on a flight from Egypt.

A second man, Badir Rahim Alnazi, 24 of no fixed address was charged on Thursday, January 9 with the murder of 20-year-old Mohammed, attempted robbery, and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey – next appearance date awaits.

Mohammed Al-Araimi, 20, died following an incident at December 5, 2019.

A second man, aged 20, a friend of Mohammed’s, who was also found suffering injuries was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.