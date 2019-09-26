UK PM Boris Johnson loses yet another vote

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered yet another setback on Thursday after MPs rejected his call to briefly suspend their business for his party’s conference, highlighting the hostility he faces in parliament just weeks before Brexit.

In his seventh successive defeat in parliament, MPs voted to reject his call for three days off next week to hold his Conservative party’s annual conference.

Parliament usually holds a recess during all the main party’s conferences, but the vote came as tensions among MPs reached boiling point over Britain’s EU exit next month.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful. MPs reconvened on Wednesday but, in a stormy session, Johnson showed no contrition and instead vowed to press ahead with his plan to leave the EU, no matter what.

