UK on track for second vaccine doses despite supply concerns

LONDON: Britain is confident second doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be administered on time without mixing jabs, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday amid concerns over a slowdown in supplies.

The government warned earlier this month that its vaccination programme would slow down in April due in part to a delay of a shipment from India’s Serum Institute.

The European Union has also threatened to block vaccine shipments to countries such as the UK with higher vaccination rates.

“We have borne in mind that we have to get that second top-up in so we are confident that we will be able to deliver it,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“We are confident that it won’t require mixing of vaccines.”

Dowden also said that the government still expects the Moderna vaccine to arrive in Britain in April.

Asked about a report in The Sunday Times that the government was planning to offer 3.7 million jabs to EU member Ireland, partly to help lift lockdown measures in Northern Ireland, Dowden said Britain does not currently have extra doses.

“Should we get to the point where we have a surplus of vaccines, we’d make decisions on the allocation of that surplus,” he told Sky News.

Meanwhile, certain lorry drivers arriving in England will need to take Covid-19 tests in a bid to tackle the spread of any future variants, the government said on Sunday as Heathrow Airport lobbied for the easing of an overseas holiday ban from mid-May.

From April 6, Hauliers arriving from outside Britain and Ireland for more than two days will need to take a test within 48 hours and one every 72 hours thereafter as part of the new rules.

“This is to ensure we keep track of any future coronavirus variants of concern,” transport minister Grant Shapps said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested earlier this week that Britain might need to tighten restrictions on arrivals from France.

A similar move by France in December caused chaos when it was introduced at short notice but the industry believes there is now enough rapid testing available for it not to cause too much of an impact, a source told Reuters on Friday. Most foreign travel is currently banned but the government’s Global Travel Taskforce (GTT) is due to report at the start of April on rules due to come into force from May 17.

In its submission to the GTT, Heathrow Airport backed a four-tier system that would impose hotel quarantining and tests for the worst affected countries on a sliding scale of restrictions to a ‘green list’ where limits are eliminated.

“Restarting trade and travel to key markets like the U.S. after May 17th will be key to the Government achieving its Global Britain ambitions,” said CEO John Holland-Kaye. — Reuters

The Sunday Times reported that overseas vacations would be unlikely until August, whilst The Sun newspaper said ministers were considering a three-tier traffic light system alongside the use of vaccine passports and testing to unlock trips.

Culture minister Oliver Dowden told Times Radio on Sunday a number of factors were being considered amid rising infections on parts of the continent.

“We need to ensure that if there is international travel, it’s done in a safe way,” he said. — Reuters