UK musicians ‘forgotten’ in Brexit deal

CALLUM PATON

Mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly has garnered some of Britain’s highest honours for her work. But such recognition is in stark contrast to the treatment experienced by musicians post-Brexit, she says.

Connolly called the government’s failure to prioritise an agreement allowing musicians visa-free travel to Europe, after Britain finally quit all EU structures at the end of 2020, “absolutely outrageous”.

“I feel that we have the right to be angry,” she said, emphasising the importance of early exposure to continental experience for British musicians to reach the highest levels.

Connolly, 57, who was made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 for her services to music, has sung at the world’s most prestigious opera venues.

But the singer explains that it would have been “impossible” to start her operatic career without performing extensively in Europe.

“I have very proudly flown the British flag in all of these places,” Connolly said. “It’s unfortunate that our government is not proud of us.”

Since January, British artists must apply for visas to stay in European Union members for more than 30 days, with hundreds of pounds (euros, dollars) payable for some permits and weeks of administrative delays for approval.

The new rules have imperilled not just musicians wanting to tour multiple EU states, but their support crews including haulage companies hired to move stage equipment around Europe.

JARRING NOTES IN TALKS

Deborah Annetts, the chief executive of the Incorporated Society of Musicians, said the lack of any provision for artists had been a “source of escalating concern”.

After consulting with Britain’s culture ministry and other government departments ahead of the 2020 EU agreement, Annetts said she was surprised no arrangements were made for musicians.

“It did feel as if we’d all been forgotten about,” she said.

Against a backdrop of general recrimination between London and Brussels after Britain’s departure from the EU, both sides have blamed each other for the failure to facilitate travel by musicians and other performers.

While Britain insists the blame lies with EU inflexibility during last year’s trade negotiations, Brussels argues that London was fixated on ending freedom of movement for EU citizens coming to Britain.

Last week British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he shared the performers’ frustration, adding the government was “working flat out” to address the issue with individual EU governments.

“Some of them are much, much better and forward leaning than others. Others we’ve still got progress to make,” he said. — AFP