UK investors expand anti-slavery push to construction sector

LONDON: A UK investor coalition that presses companies to unearth modern-day slavery in their supply chains said on Monday it was going to expand its campaign into the construction and materials sectors. The ‘Find It, Fix It, Prevent It’ initiative — founded in 2019 by CCLA Investment Management — has focused up to now on the hospitality industry. “The construction industry is estimated to contain 18 per cent of the world’s victims of forced labour,” CCLA’s chief executive, Peter Hugh Smith, said. “It also has a complicated supply chain that spans the globe. Both of these factors make it an important sector for investors to engage in addressing modern slavery.” The coalition said it now had 56 investors among its members that together managed 7 trillion pounds ($9.6 trillion) in assets. — Reuters