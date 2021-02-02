Business 

UK house prices fall for first time since June

Oman Observer

LONDON: British house prices fell in January for the first time in seven months, before the scheduled March 31 end of a tax cut for buyers, mortgage lender Nationwide said.
House prices fell by a monthly 0.3 per cent, slowing the pace of their annual increase to 6.4 per cent from 7.3 per cent in December, which was their biggest jump in six years.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly increase of 0.3 per cent and a 6.9 per cent rise in annual terms.
— Reuters

You May Also Like

Ooredoo announces winning projects of its 8th Springboard Programme

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ooredoo announces winning projects of its 8th Springboard Programme

OOC seeks to raise $2bn to develop major projects

Oman Observer Comments Off on OOC seeks to raise $2bn to develop major projects

Indian rupee to stay around 70 per dollar a year

Oman Observer Comments Off on Indian rupee to stay around 70 per dollar a year