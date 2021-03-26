UK hits back as China imposes sanctions on lawmakers

LONDON: Britain’s government on Friday gave its full backing to British lawmakers and others sanctioned by China for speaking out in defence of the Uyghur minority.

“The MPs and other British citizens sanctioned by China today are performing a vital role shining a light on the gross human rights violations being perpetrated against Uyghurs,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted.

“Freedom to speak out in opposition to abuse is fundamental and I stand firmly with them.”

China announced sanctions against nine UK individuals and four entities, saying they had “maliciously spread lies and disinformation” over Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on Beijing to give the United Nations access to the region of Xinjiang if it wants to “credibly rebut claims of human rights abuses”.

“We condemn China’s attempt to silence those highlighting human rights abuses, at home and abroad, including UK MPs and peers,” he said in a tweet.

“While the UK joins the international community to sanction human rights abuses, Chinese govt sanctions its critics.”

Justice Minister Robert Buckland said “we strongly deprecate” Beijing’s announcement, which also targeted a British law firm that has taken up Uyghur rights causes.

Those sanctioned include Iain Duncan Smith, former leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative party, along with four groups that have been vocal in driving rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong higher up Westminster’s agenda.

Duncan Smith said it was “our duty to call out the Chinese government’s human rights abuses in Hong Kong and their genocide of the Uyghur people”.

— AFP