World 

UK has conducted 18,000 coronavirus tests in 24 hours: PM’s spokesman

Oman Observer

LONDON: A total of 18,000 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the United Kingdom in 24 hours and the country was making good progress towards its target of 100,000 daily tests, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
The spokesman said the 18,000 figure applied to the 24 hours up to 0800 GMT on Sunday and excluded Northern Ireland.
“New capacity is coming on stream all of the time and I think we are making good progress,” the spokesman said.
The government has come under increasing pressure over a low level of testing for the novel coronavirus compared with certain countries, especially Germany. — Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5855 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Assad blocks access to Damascus for EU envoys, say diplomats

Oman Observer Comments Off on Assad blocks access to Damascus for EU envoys, say diplomats

Indonesians face daunting task to recover bodies from ferry sunk in lake

Oman Observer Comments Off on Indonesians face daunting task to recover bodies from ferry sunk in lake

Iran calls for probe into cause of protests

Oman Observer Comments Off on Iran calls for probe into cause of protests
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW