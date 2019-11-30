UK govt vows review as convicted terrorist named in London attack

London: The British government on Saturday vowed a “full review” after a convicted terrorist released early from prison was suspected of stabbing two people to death on London Bridge.

Police shot Usman Khan dead after his suspected assault that seriously injured three other people was broken up by bystanders — one armed with a five-foot narwhal tusk and another a fire extinguisher.

Video footage of the confrontation showed Khan, 28, being challenged by a man wielding the tusk — believed to have been taken from a nearby historic hall — and sprayed with the extinguisher.

He had been conditionally released from jail last December after serving less than half of a 16-year sentence for terrorism, and was wearing a suspected fake explosive device.

Moments later armed police officers arrived on the scene and shot him dead.

Investigators have said they are not actively seeking others in relation to the incident, which recalled a three-man terrorist assault two years ago on London Bridge that killed eight.

The latest attack came less than two weeks before Britain’s general election, and politicians temporarily suspended campaigning.

Security Minister Brandon Lewis said the government would check whether sentences were being dealt with “in a proper way” following Friday’s carnage.

“After any incident like this, there has to be and always is, a full review and lessons-learned exercise taken forward,” he told BBC Radio. “We have to let the investigation complete itself first, but that will absolutely happen.”

Khan, from Stoke in central England, was handed an indeterminate sentence for public protection in 2012, with at least eight years in prison, along with eight others inspired by Al Qaeda who had plotted to bomb targets including the London Stock Exchange. They were also found guilty of making longer-term plans including taking part in “terrorist training” in Pakistan.

But the sentences of Khan and two co-conspirators were quashed by the Court of Appeal in April 2013 and he received a new 21-year sentence, comprising a maximum custodial term of 16 years.

Police on Saturday were reportedly searching a property in Stafford, in central England, thought to be connected to Khan.

Police believe he began the attack at Fishmonger’s Hall, a historic building said to contain many ancient artefacts on the north side of the bridge.

It was hosting an event organised by the University of Cambridge’s criminology institute on prisoner rehabilitation, attended by Khan, who reportedly arrived with two knives and the fake suicide vest.

Vice-Chancellor Stephen Toope said he was “devastated” that the university’s staff, students and alumni may have been targeted.

The Metropolitan Police appealed for witnesses from the event to come forward. As the attack moved to London Bridge, a throng of people could be seen in videos grappling with Khan on a pedestrian walkway.

Tour guide Stevie Hurst told BBC radio that “everyone was just on top of him trying to bundle him to the ground. During the attack, Khan wore an electronic tag used to monitor criminal offenders,” The Times newspaper reported. — AFP

