UK flags fly at half-mast

LONDON: Flags of Royal and government buildings were flown at half-mast in the friendly United Kingdom (UK) in mourning of the death of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Meanwhile, President Michel Aoun of the sisterly Lebanese Republic mourned His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He expressed his deep sadness on the deceased who was a brother and friend to Lebanon during the critical stages and situations. Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon has sent a cable of condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour, which reads as follows, “With deep sadness, we received news of the demise of the Architect of renaissance of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman; the late Sultan Qaboos. While we miss him as a dear friend to Lebanon, the nation and the world miss him as a leader of a good speech and as a title for dialogue”.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, on the death of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. In his cable, Abe expressed his deep sadness and sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people. He affirmed that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has managed, since taking over reins of power, to build up a nation that combines between preserving customs, traditions and modernity. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has contributed in achieving a sustainable development for the Sultanate. He has also remarkably contributed in realising peace and stability in the Middle East, and he was a leader who earned respect of the whole world.

He added, “The death of Sultan Qaboos, who was a great leader enjoying wisdom and far-sighted vision, represents a great loss not only for the Omani people, but also for the whole international community. I would like to express solidarity of Japan with the Omani people to overcome these very sad moments.’’ — ONA

