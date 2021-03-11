UK firm completes work on Oman Shell’s first solar plant

UK-based Wood, the global consulting and engineering company, has announced the completion of its role as owner’s engineer on Oman Shell’s first utility-scale, photovoltaic (PV) solar project in the Middle East, designed to cut emissions from industrial activities.

The development will supply renewable electricity to a large ferrochrome production facility, displacing the equivalent gas-fired power generation taken from the grid and saving more than 25,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The 25 MWp Qabas Solar Plant, consisting of more than 80,000 solar panels, is located within the Sohar Freezone.

The landmark project is focused on improving the utilisation, energy efficiency, and carbon intensity of energy production operations, accelerating solar energy development in Oman and helping to meet the growing demand for cleaner, more sustainable energy.

Joe Sczurko, Executive President of Wood’s Consulting business, said: ‘We are delighted to have worked with Shell on the Qabas Solar Plant, an important investment in providing clean power to help decarbonise industrial processes in Oman.

‘Wood is focused on supporting its clients through the global energy transition, and this milestone project supports Shell’s sustainability goals, aligns with Oman’s Vision 2040, and advances the Sultanate’s national economic ambition.’

Since 2019, Wood has provided engineering services throughout the pre-construction and construction phases of the project drawing on a wide range of skills and experience including owner’s engineering services, design review, construction phase site planning, and quality inspection and client support services.

This project was awarded following Wood’s work on Shell’s 27 MWp Moerdijk Solar PV Plant.

As one of the largest facilities of its kind in the Netherlands, it is generating power for the onsite chemical facility, which manufactures base chemicals from the petroleum fractions naphtha, hydrowax, gasoil and LPG.