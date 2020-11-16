UK envoy earns hero status after river rescue

A top British diplomat has become a hero in China after video of him rescuing a student from a swollen river racked up tens of millions of views on social media.

Britain’s mission in Chongqing said on Monday that Consul General Stephen Ellison leapt into action in nearby Zhongshan at the weekend to save a woman who had fallen into a river coursing through the tourist town.

“Due to the timely rescue, the woman quickly recovered her breathing and consciousness,” read the post on the consulate’s official Weibo page. Ellison, 61, was visiting the town on Saturday when he heard a cry from a crowd of people as the woman fell into the water. — AFP

