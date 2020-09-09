UK Defence Secretary visits SEZD

Duqm: Ben Wallace, UK Secretary of State for Defence and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday went on tour to the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZD), as part of his current visit to the Sultanate.

He was received by Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Theeb, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones.

During the visit, the UK official and his accompanying delegation were briefed on SEZD and its important strategic location, as well as its facilities, establishments, and the various investment projects there.

The guest and the accompanying delegation also toured some of SEZD facilities. –ONA