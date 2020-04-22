CORONAVIRUS Main World 

UK Covid-19 vaccine to begin human trials on Thursday

A coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University is likely to enter human trials from Thursday, according to the UK’s health secretary.

The UK government will provide $24 million to the university’s team and a further £22.5 million to Imperial College, where scientists are also working on a vaccine. Scientists at Oxford have previously said the aim is to produce a million doses of the vaccine by September.

He also said the government would invest in manufacturing capabilities so that if either vaccine was successful it could be available for British people as soon as humanly possible.

 

