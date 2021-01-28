Main World 

UK adds UAE to travel ban list

Oman Observer ,

 Britain has added the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list starting from 1300 GMT on Friday, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

“This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish, and third country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at home,” he said on Twitter.

The Department for Transport said the decision was in response to new evidence showing the likely spread of a coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9532 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

East Libyan forces mobilising for counter attack at oil ports

Oman Observer Comments Off on East Libyan forces mobilising for counter attack at oil ports

Wind resource assessment kicks off in Oman

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Wind resource assessment kicks off in Oman

Philippines files protest over China’s coastguard law

Oman Observer Comments Off on Philippines files protest over China’s coastguard law