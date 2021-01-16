Uganda’s Museveni extends rule with disputed win

KAMPALA: Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term in office with almost 60 per cent of votes, in an election his main rival Bobi Wine has said was marred by fraud and violence, the electoral commission announced on Saturday.

The veteran leader, who took power in 1986, is one of Africa’s longest serving presidents, and faced a stiff battle from the 38-year-old former ragga singer whose turn to politics fired up the youthful population.

Wine was under heavy guard at his home on the outskirts of Kampala as results were announced, with his party saying he was under “effective house arrest”, while the government said it was merely providing him with security.

The singer-turned-MP was among 10 opposition candidates and came second with 34.8 per cent of the votes, behind Museveni with 58.6 per cent.

“The electoral commission declares Yoweri Museveni… elected President of the Republic of Uganda,” said election commission chairman Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama. He said turnout was 57.22 of almost 18 million registered voters. Byabakama urged the population to “remain calm and accept the outcome of these elections” while reminding those celebrating to be mindful of the Covid-19 pandemic. The election took place after one of the most violent campaigns in years, with harassment and arrests of the opposition, attacks on the media and the deaths of at least 54 people.

While the government said the vote went off peacefully, Wine alleged widespread fraud such as ballot box stuffing and said his party agents had in some places been beaten and chased away from polling stations. — AFP

