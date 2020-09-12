Ubhar Capital wins Best Brokerage and Best Investment Bank awards

MUSCAT, SEPT 12 – International Business Magazine (IBM) has awarded Ubhar Capital SAOC (U-Capital) “Best Brokerage Excellence Award Oman” and “Best Investment Bank of the Year Oman” for the year 2020. International Business Magazine has chosen U Capital based on a number of criteria’s including but not limited to number and volume of transactions, services and advisory provided, value added services, innovation, pricing and reputation in the market, and so on.

Anwar al Jabri, Chairman of U Capital said: “We are grateful to be recognised with two prestigious titles by International Business Magazine as they are considered one of the most important benchmark for key financial services companies in the region. This coveted recognition is a testament to the ability and efficiency of the U Capital team to offer customised financial advisory services that provide our growing network of top-tier clients with innovative, tailored solutions that promote and sustain capital growth. This award comes as a result of U Capital’s successful completion of several investment banking transactions this and last year despite the challenges raised by COVID-19 and low oil prices’’.

Lo’ai Bataineh, CEO at U Capital commented: “This award is an evidence to our continuous growth and unrivaled dedication of the U Capital team to meet all clients’ requirements. This recognition underlines the leading position of U Capital’s Investment Banking expertise locally and regionally in advising clients across the full range of investment banking services including: Financing advisory, debt capital markets, equity capital markets, M&A advisory, brokerage/research, custodial and other advisory services’’.

Bataineh further added that U Capital investment banking team has managed some of the landmark and most successful issues in Oman and with its extensive investor relationships has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to raise substantial amounts from investors across the region. The team has raised more than $7.5 billion for various companies in the last 15 years. In terms of brokerage, U Capital leads in Oman with brokerage market share of approximately 35 per cent in 2020. U Capital brokerage services span across regional as well as international markets aided with top notch equity research products and services.

Ubhar Capital recently acquired Gulf Baader Capital Markets (GBCM) in Oman. The combination brings together two leading investment services firms in Oman with combined assets under management and custody assets of $1.3 billion and brokerage market share of 35 per cent in the Muscat Securities Market as of July 2020. The merged entity will continue to focus on four business segments of Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Brokerage and Custody Services covering local and regional markets.

