Ubhar Capital names new CEO

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, Dec 23

In line with its continuous strategy and vision to appoint as well as promote Omanis in management positions, Ubhar Capital SAOC (U Capital) — a subsidiary of Jabreen Capital — announced the appointment of Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Khalifa al Saadi as the CEO of the company. He replaces veteran investment banker Lo’ai Bataineh who will now be advising the board of directors of U Capital.

With experience of more than 19 years in the field of finance and investment, Shaikh Abdulaziz has extensive in-depth knowledge of the industry. Before joining Ubhar Capital, he was Deputy Director General for Operations in the Civil Services Pension Fund (CSPF), and supervised the Investment Department’s management activities and internal audit function of the CSPF.

He has remained on the board of directors for various companies in the fields of real estate, investment, and banking. He was member of the board of Bank Nizwa, OMINVEST, Jabreen Capital and Muscat National Development and Investment Company.

Commenting on his appointment, Anwar al Jabri, Chairman, Board of Directors, U Capital, and CEO of Jabreen Capital said, “We are pleased to have a visionary investment banker like Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Khalifa al Saadi join U Capital.

The appointment of Shaikh Abdulaziz as CEO emphasises U Capital’s commitment to contribute to the national effort of promoting Omani talent. Since the establishment of the company, we have been committed to hiring Omanis and training and upskilling the competencies of our Omani colleagues.

