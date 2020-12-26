Ubaid, Sanuth star in Alpha victory

MUSCAT: Arm Alpha rode on young Ubaid Ullah’s fabulous 4 for 26 and Sanuth Ebrahim’s solid 56 to beat Renaissance by 6 wickets in a Premier Division 50-over League clash at OC Turf 1 in Al Amerat on Friday.

Renaissance failed to capitalise on its decision to bat first, getting dismissed for a meagre 131 in the 41st over due largely to brilliant bowling by Ubaid and Ahmed Fayyaz Butt who picked up 3 for 21. Oman all-rounder Sufyan Mahmood topscored with a fighting 51.

Brief Scores (Premier Division 50 overs): Renaissance 131 all out in 40.1 overs (Sufyan Mahmood 51 – 7×4, Fawad Ali 25 – 1×4, Ubaid Ullah 4-26, Ahmed Fayyaz Butt 3-21) lost to Arm Alpha 132 for 4 in 30.4 overs (Sanuth Mohamed 56 – 5×4, 1×6, Rafi Ullah 2-36) by 6 wickets.

Murad bats Sarco to victory

Murad Khan’s magnificent 88 off 59 powered Sarco to a comfortable 76-run win over Ernst & Young in a 50-over A Division League game at OC Turf 2 on Friday.

Brief Scores (A Division 50 overs): Sarco 281 for 7 in 50 overs (Murad Khan 88 – 7×4, 5×6, Shahbaj Khan 28 – 2×4, 2×6, Zahid Hafiz 27 – 3×4, 1×6, Amir Hussain 2-48, Sultan Ahmed 2-47) beat Ernst & Young 205 all out in 44.4 overs (Sultan Ahmed 51 – 5×4, Farhan Afzal 41 – 2×4, 2×6, Ajay Menon 3-25, Guru Kotian 3-41, Dileepa Srilal 2-25, Sandip Patel 2-47) by 76 runs.

Arif, Ihsan help Orient to big win

Yet another splendid hundred by Arif Hussain and Ihsan Khan’s superb 6 for 41 helped Orient Travels/Gitacs to a big 134-run victory against LC Tech in a 30-over B Division match at Muscat Municipality ground 1 on Friday.

Apart from Arif’s 100 off 65, OrientTravel’s 239 for 7 included Rafique al Balushi’s vital 48 off 55. Rajesh Shetty and Noushad Haneefa took two wickets each.

Brief Scores (B Division): Orient Travels/Gitacs 239 for 7 in 30 overs (Arif Hussain 100 – 15×4, Rafique al Balushi 48 – 4×4, Rajesh Shetty 2-39, Noushad Haneefa 2-49) beat LC Tech 105 all out in 17.3 overs (Abdul Rauf 21 – 2×4, Rahul Rajeev 20 – 2×4, 1×6, Ihsan Khan 6-41, Gurvir Singh 2-14, Arif Hussain 2-27) by 134 runs.

Suhaib’s ton lifts OCT Al Hail

to victory

In another B Division game, a splendid 104 by Suhaib Abdul Ghani steered OCT Al Hail A to an exciting 5-wicket victory against PDO RC at Muscat Municipality ground 2.

OCT Al Hail rode on Suhaib’s terrific knock to chase the total down in the 29th over, scoring 188 for 5. Abdul Ghani batted well too for his 31 off 35.

Brief Scores (B Division): PDO RC 184 for 9 in 30 overs (Aditya Sapra 49 – 4×4, Asadullah Asghar 42 – 3×4, 1×6, Nadeem Ahmed 41 – 5×4, Nadhir Ghulam 2-26, Abdul Ghani al Balushi 2-30, Hisham Shafi 2-35, Ismail Al Balushi 2-50) lost to Oct Al Hail ‘A’ 188 for 5 in 28.4 overs (Suhaib Abdul Ghani 104 – 13×4, Nadeem Ahmed Karamat Ali 2-31) by 5 wickets.