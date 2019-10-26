UAW turns to Ford after GM workers approve new contract

DETROIT/WASHINGTON: The United Auto Workers union said on Friday it has chosen Ford Motor Co as the next US automaker the union will negotiate with after workers at General Motors Co approved a new contract deal.

The UAW said 57 per cent of hourly workers at GM voted to approve the deal to end a contentious 40-day US strike, the longest automotive labour stoppage since 1970.

GM Chairman and Chief Executive Mary Barra said in a statement the new contract “recognises our employees for the important contributions they make to the overall success of the company, with a strong wage and benefit package and additional investment and job growth in our US operations.” The UAW and Ford, the second-largest US automaker, will begin talks on Monday, the union said. Ford and the UAW said earlier this month they had made “significant progress” in addressing many bargaining issues.

Ford said it looks “forward to reaching a fair agreement that helps Ford enhance its competitiveness and preserve and protect good-paying manufacturing jobs.”

Unlike GM, Ford has not signalled it wants to close plants, but executives have said future electric vehicles would require 30 per cent fewer labour hours to build. UAW leaders have expressed concern about the impact of EVs on their members. GM also did little to lower its share of the UAW’s healthcare plans, which could be more costly to Ford since it employs about 55,000 UAW members in the United States.

The UAW had previously agreed to a temporary contract extension with Ford while it focused on GM.

While the talks between GM and the UAW grew tense at times, with the union accusing the automaker of trying to “starve… workers off the picket lines,” Ford historically has had an easier relationship with the union. — Reuters

