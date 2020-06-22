Main World 

UAE will welcome visitors from July 7

Visitors will once again be allowed to enter Dubai by air as of July 7, 2020, provided they meet certain conditions stipulated for the post-Covid-19 period.

Visitors will need to download the Covid-19 DXB app and register details to facilitate coordination and communication with health authorities if they experience symptoms.

Visitors will need to have valid health insurance

Visitors must get a PCR test at most 96 hours ahead of their date of departure to the UAE, and proof of this will need to be shown on arrival at Dubai Airport

If proof of a PCR test can’t be shown, visitors will need to undergo a test at the airport upon arrival. Visitors must self-quarantine until the results are ready.

Visitors be subject to thermal screening upon arrival, and if they are suspected to have Covid-19 symptoms, the airport has the right to re-test them to make sure they’re free of the virus

Visitors who test positive for Covid-19 will need to isolate themselves in an institutional facility provided by the government at their own expenses for 14 days.

Oman citizens can now visit UAE

 

