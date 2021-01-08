UAE to open all borders with Qatar from Saturday

Muscat: The United Arab Emirates has announced that end all measures taken against the State of Qatar according to the statement issued on June 5, 2017, following the signing of the

Al-Ula permanent solidarity agreement.

It will work to reopen all land, sea and airports, starting from January 9.

Earlier, on the eve of the 41st GCC Summit held in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla city on Tuesday, the kingdom decided to open airspace, land, and sea borders with Qatar from January 4.