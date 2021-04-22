Local Main 

UAE suspends flights from India

Muscat: UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has suspended all flights from India, except transit flights, they announced on Thursday.

Passengers from India have been temporarily barred from traveling to the UAE from April 25, sources said on Thursday.

The travel ban that comes into effect from 11.59 pm on April 24 will be subject to review after 10 days.

Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are also not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE.

UAE citizens, diplomatic passport holders and official delegations are exempted from the above conditions, it said.

 

