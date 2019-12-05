UAE clinch double gold in GCC snooker men and master events

The United Arab Emirates won double titles in GCC Billiards and Snooker Championship on Thursday as Mohammed Shehab claimed the Men’s Snooker Single top honours and Essa al Sayed took home the Master’s Snooker Singles trophy.

Shehab beat Habib Subah of Bahrain 5-3 in the final. Ahmed Saif (QAT) and Abdul Rehman Shamsi (UAE) won the bronze medals.

Essa beat Nizar al Asiri of Saudi Arabia 5-2 to take the Master’s gold. Saif al Katbi (UAE) and Ammar Taqi (KUW) claimed the bronze medals.

On Wednesday, Kuwait thrashed Qatar 11-5 to win the Billiards Scotch Doubles, earning the team the third gold in billiards.

On Thursday, the quarterfinals in Billiards Single 9 Ball saw Basheer Abdul Majed (QAT), Abdul Rehman al Remawi (UAE) and Abdullah al Shimmari (KSA) qualify for the semifinals, which is to be held at 2 pm and the final at 5 pm on Friday at Levatio Hotel — the official venue of the GCC Billiards and Snooker Championship.

On Thursday evening, the team events in Men’s Snooker and Master’s Snooker began with group matches and will continue until Saturday, the last day of the tournament. The evening also saw the junior (under 21) Snooker 6 Red matches begin with Basam al Mashani (OMA) against Aiman al Omeri (KSA) and Fahad al Maqbali (OMA) taking on Khalil Bo Saif (BAH).

