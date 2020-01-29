Main 

UAE announces first case of new coronavirus

Oman Observer

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in UAE has announced the first case of new coronavirus in the UAE for members of a family arriving from the Chinese city of Wuhan, reported the WAM news agency.

In its statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry added that “the health condition of those infected is stable and under medical observation.”

MoHAP said that, in coordination with health authorities and the concerned authorities in the country, it has taken “all the necessary precautions in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards approved by the World Health Organisation.”

“The general health condition is not a cause for concern,” it said.

The Ministry stressed that the epidemiological investigation centres in the country are working around the clock to early report any cases of the virus

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5088 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

The switch to e-cars in Oman?

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on The switch to e-cars in Oman?

Shabab Oman II receives above 120k visitors at French fest

Oman Observer Comments Off on Shabab Oman II receives above 120k visitors at French fest

Infertility rates on the increase in Sultanate

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Infertility rates on the increase in Sultanate