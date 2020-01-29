UAE announces first case of new coronavirus

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in UAE has announced the first case of new coronavirus in the UAE for members of a family arriving from the Chinese city of Wuhan, reported the WAM news agency.

In its statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry added that “the health condition of those infected is stable and under medical observation.”

MoHAP said that, in coordination with health authorities and the concerned authorities in the country, it has taken “all the necessary precautions in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards approved by the World Health Organisation.”

“The general health condition is not a cause for concern,” it said.

The Ministry stressed that the epidemiological investigation centres in the country are working around the clock to early report any cases of the virus