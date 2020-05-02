UAE ambassador to Oman: UAE, Oman have historic relations

MUSCAT: The Omani-UAE relations are historic and based on blood bonds and joint history. Those relations are eternal and constantly developing under the support of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, said Mohammed Sultan al Suwaidi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Sultanate.

In comments to Oman News Agency (ONA), the UAE ambassador said the Sultanate boasts huge economic and investment potentials helped by a prime geographical location, diverse climate and distinctive nature. He added that the Omani people’s high moral, noble attributes and good conduct have translated positively into the development of the tourism industry in the Sultanate.

There is a joint coordination between the Sultanate and the UAE in various fields specially in agriculture and fisheries as the Sultanate boast huge natural wealth. Besides, there is constant coordination to combat the utilization of chemical substances in agriculture in both countries and several joint committees have been formed in this regard, the ambassador said.

Regarding the Omani-UAE joint committee, the ambassador said that this committee comprises a number of ministers in various fields. The committee held its last meeting in 2016 and several sub-committees have emerged from the joint Omani-UAE joint committee including the technical and military sub-committees which follow up the decisions that come out from the main committee, the ambassador said.

The Ramadhan atmospheres in Oman and the UAE are similar and distinguished by the Tarawih prayers, assemblies in open public places where traditional foods are presented. — ONA