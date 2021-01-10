Two youngsters killed in road mishap

MUSCAT: Two expatriate youngsters lost their lives and two sustained injuries when their car crashed on a divider in Samayil on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased are identified as Albin (22), son of Varghese hailing from Changanassery, Kottayam, India and Devanshu (21) from Maharashtra, India. They were on their way back from Jabal Shams. Mohammed Sunoon from Thalassery and Hari Krishnan from Alappuzha sustained minor injuries \, according to their parents.

All four, alumni of Indian School Muscat had a reunion on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said that the car crashed at a road divider and lost control and fell down into a gorge killing the two.